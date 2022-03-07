Syrian air defence responds to 'Israeli aggression' - State Media

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Syria's air defences responded to "Israeli aggression" targeting the southern region, state media reported early on Monday after explosions were heard over the capital Damascus.

Details on damage were not immediately available.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Christopher Cushing

