Syria shoots down Israeli missiles around Damascus -state TV

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences on Wednesday shot down a number of "Israeli aggression's missiles" around Damascus, the capital, state TV said.

State television also reported earlier that Syrian air defences confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus.

There was no immediate information on damages or casualties.

Rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli military said. They warnings sounded at about the same time as the reports from Syria. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.