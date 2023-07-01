Syrian air defences intercept 'hostile targets' across central Syria -state media

AMMAN, July 2 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences on Sunday intercepted what they called "hostile targets" across central parts of the country and downed most of the missiles, state media said.

It gave no details. In recent months, Israel has stepped up its aerial strikes against alleged Iranian targets in the country.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Gregorio















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.