Syrian air defences intercept Israeli 'aggression' over capital Damascus -state media















CAIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences have downed a number of missiles in an "Israeli aggression" over the capital Damascus' in the third such strike in less than a week, state media reported late on Wednesday.

No details were immediately available, and there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy, Yomna Ehab and Kinda Makieh; Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.