CAIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses confronted an Israeli attack above the Syrian city Homs, official media said on Wednesday.

"An Israeli air aggression targeted parts of the central region, and the air defenses are responding," state TV reported.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, writing by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Himani Sarkar

