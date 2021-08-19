Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Syrian air defenses confront Israeli attack in Damascus -state TV

CAIRO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses confronted on Thursday an "Israeli aggression" in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state-owned Ekhbariya TV and state news agency (SANA) said.

A Syrian military source said in a statement “the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression this evening with bursts of missiles from southeast Beirut".

The statement added "targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus and the vicinity of the city of Homs".

The Israeli military had no immediate comment on the reported strike in Syria.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and omar fahmy Editing by Chris Reese

