CAIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack over the capital Damascus and the southern region late on Friday and explosions were heard in the capital's vicinity, state media reported.

No immediate information was immediately available on damages or casualties.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Chris Reese











