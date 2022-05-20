1 minute read
Syrian air defenses down missiles in Damascus' countryside
CAIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses shot down a number of missiles in Damascus' countryside, the state news agency (SANA) reported on Friday.
There were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
Reporting by Enas Alashray and Kinda Makieh; Editing by Mark Porter
