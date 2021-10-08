Skip to main content

Middle East

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack above Homs, state media says

1 minute read

CAIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack above the Homs countryside, injuring six soldiers and causing some material damage, official media said on Friday.

Israeli military declined to comment.

The attack occurred around 9:33 p.m. (1833 GMT), Syria's official news agency quoted a military source as saying.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression from the direction of the military area of Al-Tanf with bursts of missiles towards the T-4 military airport in the central region," the source said, adding that the air defenses had brought down most of the missiles.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Rami Ayyub Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 8:03 PM UTC

Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli attack above Homs, state media says

Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile attack above the Homs countryside, injuring six soldiers and causing some material damage, official media said on Friday.

Middle East
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week
Middle East
Yields rise, stocks nudge higher after U.S. jobs data
Middle East
Syrian president allows exiled uncle to return to Syria, pro-government newspaper says
Middle East
Dollar steady after jobs miss as investors bet taper is on track