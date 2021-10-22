Middle East
Syrian constitutional talks 'big disappointment' - U.N. envoy
GENEVA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that the sixth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee had been a "big disappointment" and did not find a common way to draft a new constitution or agree on a date for the next round.
The drafting committee, comprising 45 representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new Charter leading to U.N.-supervised elections. read more
