Middle East

Syrian constitutional talks 'big disappointment' - U.N. envoy

1 minute read

U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen gestures while speaking during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 22, 2021. Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Friday that the sixth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee had been a "big disappointment" and did not find a common way to draft a new constitution or agree on a date for the next round.

The drafting committee, comprising 45 representatives of Syria's government, opposition and civil society, has a mandate to draw up a new Charter leading to U.N.-supervised elections. read more

