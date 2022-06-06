1 minute read
Syrian defences intercept 'hostile targets' over Damascus -state media
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 6 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences have intercepted hostile targets over the capital Damascus, state TV reported on Monday.
The incident was described as an "Israeli aggression" by the state-owned Syrian News Channel.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kinda Makieh Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.