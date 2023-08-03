Syrian Defense Ministry: Army destroys 2 drones, downs 3 others launched by militants in Aleppo countryside

BEIRUT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Syria's defense ministry said on Thursday night that army forces have destroyed two drones and downed three others launched by militants it said were trying to attack army units in northern and western Aleppo's countryside.

The army launched an attack on the militants' positions in response, the ministry said, adding that the army managed to kill and injure many of them.

Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

