Syrian foreign minister: No normal ties with Turkey without end to occupation

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Syrian foreign minister Faisal Mekdad said on Saturday that Turkey would have to end its military presence in his country to achieve a full rapprochement.

"We cannot talk about resuming normal ties with Turkey without removing the occupation," Mekdad said after meeting his Iranian counterpart in Damascus.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Firas Makdesi, and Laila Bassam in Beirut Editing by Mark Potter











