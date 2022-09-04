Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Syrian military helicopter crashed during a training mission due to a technical failure northeast of the city of Hama, and its crew were killed, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported on Sunday, citing a military source.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Kinda Makieh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

