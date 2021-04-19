Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Middle EastSyrian opposition figure Michel Kilo dies of COVID-19

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Syrian opposition leader Michel Kilo speaks to Reuters in Montreux January 23, 2014. Picture taken January 23, 2014. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi/File Photo

Prominent Syrian dissident Michel Kilo, a writer who was jailed for opposing the country's leadership, had died in France from COVID-19, opposition politicians said on Monday.

Kilo, a Christian in his early eighties from the coastal city of Latakia, was involved in the opposition early on in the 10-year conflict in Syria that spiralled after a crackdown on mass protests against President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

Before his exile, Kilo had tried to operate within the confines of Syria's political system, monopolised by the Baath Party for decades.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 8:34 AM UTCIran always welcomes dialogue with Riyadh, foreign ministry says

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran always welcomed dialogue with Saudi Arabia, but he did not confirm nor deny direct talks this month between the arch-rivals.

Middle EastEXCLUSIVE Abu Dhabi art gallery owner has a sideline business: trading COVID-19 vaccines
Middle EastSaudi Arabia's SRC gets 'A' Fitch rating before planned bonds, Al Arabiya reports
Middle East‘A very good weird’: Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order
Middle EastIsrael to buy millions of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses