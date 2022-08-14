1 minute read
Syrian state media says Israel targets coastal province of Tartous
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Syrian state media on Sunday reported what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartous.
Syrian air defences had confronted "hostile targets" in the skies over Tartous and explosions were heard in the province, Syrian state media added.
Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Alexander Smith
