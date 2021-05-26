Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle EastSyria's Bashar al-Assad casts his vote in presidential election

Reuters
1 minute read

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cast his vote on Wednesday in the country's presidential election at a polling station in the former rebel stronghold of Douma.

Douma saw some of the fiercest fighting of the civil war but is now back under government control.

It is part of the Eastern Ghouta region that touches the outskirts of the capital Damascus. Eastern Ghouta town was where a suspected chemical attack took place in April, 2018, that prompted Western missile strikes against several suspected chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 5:38 AM UTCSyrians go to the polls in election that Assad is set to win

Polling stations opened on Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office.

Middle EastUAE mandates COVID-19 vaccines for live events
Middle EastBlinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate
Middle EastWIDER IMAGE Generation Crisis: young Syrians come of age in a decade of conflict
Middle EastUAE to get 3 Amazon Web Services data centres in 2022