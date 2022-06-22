1 minute read
Syria's Damascus airport to resume operations on June 23 -state media
CAIRO, June 22 (Reuters) - Flights to and from Damascus International Airport will resume on June 23 after Israeli air strikes damaged the airstrip and a terminal, which resulted in halting operations there, state media reported on Wednesday citing a transport ministry statement.
Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.