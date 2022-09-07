Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A man walks at Aleppo international airport after it was reopened for the first time in years, Syria February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday it considered Israeli air strikes on civilian infrastructure to be a "war crime according to international law."

The statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids late on Tuesday on the Aleppo International Airport, which put the site out of service for the second time in a week.

"Israel must be held to account for it," the statement said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kinda Makieh and Maya Gebeily Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.