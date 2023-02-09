Syria's quake death toll in govt-held areas reaches 1,347 - state media















CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - At least 1,347 people have been killed in Syria and 2,295 others injured from deadly earthquakes that rocked the country and Turkey this week, state media reported on Thursday, citing Syria's health minister.

The figure excludes rebel-held areas of Syria.

The confirmed death toll in Turkey rose to 16,546 on Thursday, President Tayyip Erdogan said. A series of earthquakes hit both Syria and Turkey on Monday, leaving hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the wake of the disaster.

