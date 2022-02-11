Tabreed in talks to buy Majid Al Futtaim cooling assets, sources say

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) (TABR.DU) is in exclusive talks to buy regional mall operator Majid Al Futtaim's cooling assets, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Tabreed has appointed Standard Chartered (STAN.L) to advise on the transaction, said the sources, who declined to be named because the matter is not public.

Tabreed, Majid Al Futtaim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

District cooling firms deliver chilled water via insulated pipes to cool offices and industrial and residential buildings.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by David Goodman

