Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Taliban to ask for technical assistance from Qatar in operating Kabul airport, Al Jazeera says

1 minute read

An overview of the Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021. Satellite image 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Taliban will ask Qatar for technical assistance in operating Kabul airport, Qatari based Al Jazeera news channel reported on Friday citing a source in the Islamist movement.

The Taliban have asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport after next Tuesday's deadline for all foreign military forces to pull out of Afghanistan, an ultimatum they say applies equally to Turkish troops.

Earlier today, two officials told Reuters Turkey will not help run the airport after NATO's withdrawal unless the movement agrees to a Turkish security presence, after deadly attacks outside the airport highlighted the perils of any such mission.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · 6:13 PM UTC

Biden to Israeli PM: U.S. has options if Iran nuclear diplomacy fails

U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in White House talks on Friday that he was putting "diplomacy first" to try to rein in Iran's nuclear program but if negotiations fail he would be prepared to turn to other unspecified options.

Middle East
Starved of electricity, Lebanon picks Dubai's ENOC to swap Iraqi fuel
Middle East
U.N. chief calls on Lebanon leaders to form effective government
Middle East
Russia calls for restart of Iran's nuclear talks in Vienna
Middle East
Turkey's evacuation from Afghanistan complete, Erdogan says