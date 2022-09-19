Talks to mark Lebanon's southern sea borders in 'final stages' - president

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lebanese President Michel Aoun meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella (not seen) in Rome, March 22, 2022. Italian Presidency Press Office via REUTERS

BEIRUT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Monday that negotiations to demarcate the southern maritime borders have reached the "final stages" in a way that guarantees the nation's rights to explore for oil and gas.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

