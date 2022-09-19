1 minute read
Talks to mark Lebanon's southern sea borders in 'final stages' - president
BEIRUT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Monday that negotiations to demarcate the southern maritime borders have reached the "final stages" in a way that guarantees the nation's rights to explore for oil and gas.
Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.