Tehran municipality websites disrupted, possibly due to hacking, news agency says
DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Websites linked to the Tehran municipality were disrupted on Thursday, Iran's pro-government students' Young Journalists Club news agency said on its Telegram channel, mentioning possible hacking.
