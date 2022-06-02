Tehran municipality websites disrupted, possibly due to hacking, news agency says

DUBAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Websites linked to the Tehran municipality were disrupted on Thursday, Iran's pro-government students' Young Journalists Club news agency said on its Telegram channel, mentioning possible hacking.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair

