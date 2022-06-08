1 minute read
Tehran presented new proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal - Iran's state tv
CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran has presented a new proposal to the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's state TV reported on Wednesday.
Since Washington withdrew from that deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions against Iran, Tehran has breached many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities including enrichment. read more
Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Alaa Swilam, Writing by Alaa Swilam
