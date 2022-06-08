Tehran presented new proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal - Iran's state tv

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks during a news conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, Lebanon March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran has presented a new proposal to the United States to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran's state TV reported on Wednesday.

Since Washington withdrew from that deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions against Iran, Tehran has breached many of the deal's restrictions on its nuclear activities including enrichment. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi and Alaa Swilam, Writing by Alaa Swilam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.