Tehran says U.S. using Iranophobia to create tension during Biden visit

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused the United States of using "Iranophobia" to create regional tension during President Joe Biden's visit to the Middle East, Iranian state media reported.

"The United States has once again sought to create tension and crisis in the region by appealing to the failed policy of Iranophobia," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying in reaction to Biden's visit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.