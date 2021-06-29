Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Chairman Neubach to retire on Aug. 1 - statement

Amnon Neubach, the new chairman of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), attends a news conference in Tel Aviv May 13, 2014. Israel's stock exchange hopes to recover from a sharp downturn in its fortunes which cost the jobs of two top executives last year with a new plan to boost trading volumes, recently appointed CEO Yossi Beinart said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Nir Elias (ISRAEL - Tags: BUSINESS)

TEL AVIV, June 29 (Reuters) - Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Chairman Amnon Neubach will retire on Aug. 1 to consider new opportunities that may conflict with his current role, the bourse said on Tuesday.

Neubach has chaired TASE's board of directors since 2014.

"I have recently received requests from several businesses to take up an active role in their activities, which could potentially create a conflict of interests," Neubach said in a letter to the board, according to a bourse statement.

"Those companies operate in the financial-technological field, which I personally find fascinating."

TASE's board will convene in the next several days to discuss Neubach's decision and begin a recruitment process for a new chair, the statement said.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Richard Chang

