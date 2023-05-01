Tel Aviv Stock Exchange picks economist Kandel as new chair

A Tel Aviv Stock Exchange sign is seen at the bourse in Tel Aviv, Israel
A Tel Aviv Stock Exchange sign is seen at the bourse in Tel Aviv, Israel November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, May 1 (Reuters) - The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has appointed veteran Israeli economist and former advisor to the prime minister, Eugene Kandel, as its new chairperson, the bourse said on Monday in a regulatory filing.

The appointment still requires shareholder approval.

Kandel previously served as chair of Israel's National Economic Council and as an economic adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as CEO of Start-Up Nation Central a group connecting international business and government leaders with Israeli technologies.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next