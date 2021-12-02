Ten oil workers killed in attack in Syria's Deir al-Zor -state news agency

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ten oil workers were killed and one was injured in an attack that targeted a bus carrying them in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor countryside, state news agency SANA said on Thursday.

The workers are employees at al-Kharata oilfield, according to the agency.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; writing by Lilian Wagdy; editing by Jason Neely

