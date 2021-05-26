Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ten private and public Turkish banks will offer loans at an interest rate of 17.5%, lower than the average market rates, to businesses with an annual turnover of less than 10 million lira ($1.18 million), the Turkish treasury said on Wednesday.

Only businesses whose revenues in 2020 dropped by 25% compared to a year earlier will be eligible for the loans.

Businesses with an annual turnover less than 1 million lira will be offered a loan of a maximum of 50,000 lira, while businesses whose annual sales are between 1 and 10 million lira will be offered loans of up to 200,000 lira.

Loans will have a grace period of six months, and comprise 12 monthly instalments, a statement by Turkey's Treasury Ministry said.

Banks that will be offering the loan, starting on June 1, include public lenders Vakifbank, Halkbank and Ziraat, and private lenders Yapi Kredi (YKBNK.IS), Garanti (GARAN.IS) and Akbank (AKBNK.IS).

($1 = 8.4395 liras)

