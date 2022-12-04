Tens of "outlaws" storm governor's office in Syria's Sweida city - state media















AMMAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tens of "outlaws" stormed the governor's office in the southern Syrian city of Sweida and burned files and official papers, Syrian state media said on Sunday.

State television flashed footage of the governor's gutted office after it had been stormed by angry demonstrators who chanted slogans calling for the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al Assad's rule. Residents and witnesses said the protests were linked to economic hardships.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.