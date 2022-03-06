Thirteen Syrian soldiers killed, 18 injured in attack in Palmyra -state media

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Thirteen Syrian army soldiers were killed and 18 others were injured in an attack on their bus in the countryside near Palmyra, Syria's state news agency reported on Sunday.

It did not provide details about the nature of the attack.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.