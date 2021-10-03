Skip to main content

Middle East

Three civilians wounded in missile strikes on Yemen's Marib - sources

1 minute read

ADEN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Missiles hit areas of Marib city in Yemen on Sunday, wounding three civilians, a medical source and one resident said, at a time when the Iran-aligned Houthi movement is pressing ahead with an offensive to seize the gas-rich region.

Residents said that two missiles targeted military areas but that a third landed near a residential district that houses the military headquarters of a Saudi Arabian-led coalition.

(This story corrects headline and first paragaph to three civilians wounded, not killed)

Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Clarke

