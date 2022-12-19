Three Jordanian police killed in raid on hideout of suspected killers of policeman - state media















AMMAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Three Jordanian police personnel were killed in a raid on hideout of suspected killers of a policeman in the southern city of Maan, a police statement said on Monday.

The police said one of the suspects believed to be a militant was killed. The statement gave no further details.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Toby Chopra











