Three killed in Israeli 'aggression' targeting southern Damascus -Syrian ministry of defence
CAIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - An Israeli "aggression" that was launched from the occupied Golan Heights and targeted the southern parts of the Syrian capital Damascus left three dead and some material damage, the Syrian ministry of defence said on Friday, citing a military source.
Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese
