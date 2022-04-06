Three missiles fall near refinery in Iraq's Erbil -Iraq state news agency citing Kurdistan authorities

CAIRO, April 6 (Reuters) - Three missiles fell near an oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil on Wednesday without causing any damages or casualties, Kurdistan anti-terrorism authorities said in a statement.

Iraq's state news agency cited the statement as saying "initial information show the missiles were launched from Nineveh" province in Iraq.

Reporting by Ali Sultan; Writing by Yasmin Hussein

