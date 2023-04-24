Three people hit in car-ramming in Jerusalem, Israeli police says















JERUSALEM, April 24 (Reuters) - Three people were hit by a car that ran into a crowd in Jerusalem, police said on Monday, adding that the driver, whom they described as a suspect, was "neutralised on the spot".

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating three people who had been injured, including a 50-year-old man who was unconscious and in serious condition.

Local news broadcasts showed a heavy police presence at the scene, near a busy Jerusalem market.

Reporting by Henriette Chacar; Editing by James Mackenzie











