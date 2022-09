CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Three Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone while a parliament session was being convened, Iraqi state news agency INA reported on Wednesday.

Four security personnel were injured, INA added.

