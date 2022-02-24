Three soldiers killed in Israeli rocket attack on Damascus -Syrian TV

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Three soldiers have been killed in an Israeli rocket attack in the vicinity of Damascus early on Thursday, Syrian state TV said, citing an army source.

State TV said earlier that Syrian air defenses had confronted an Israeli attack on the capital city and its surrounding countryside.

Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler

