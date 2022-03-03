Ties between UAE, United States undergoing 'stress test', UAE envoy says

United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) listens alongside United Arab Emirates Ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (not pictured) speak while attending a Gulf Cooperation Council summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United States is going through "a stress test," Yousef Al Otaiba, the UAE ambassador to the U.S. said on Thursday, but added that he was confident both would "get out of it".

Speaking at a defense technology conference in Abu Dhabi, Otaiba said the UAE was open to doing defense business with all companies and countries but also sought to develop an organic defence industry to become more self-sufficient.

