Top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader calls for reopening of Saudi, Iranian embassies - ISNA

Ali Akbar Velayati, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top adviser on international affairs, smiles as he listens to questions from the media during a news conference after meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister Tammam Salam at the government palace in Beirut May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iran and Saudi Arabia must reopen their embassies to facilitate a rapprochement between the two regional rivals, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"We are neighbours of Saudi Arabia and we must coexist. The embassies of the two countries should reopen in order to solve our problems in a better way," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom Editing by Chris Reese

