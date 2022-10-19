Top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader calls for reopening of Saudi, Iranian embassies - ISNA















DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Iran and Saudi Arabia must reopen their embassies to facilitate a rapprochement between the two regional rivals, a top advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"We are neighbours of Saudi Arabia and we must coexist. The embassies of the two countries should reopen in order to solve our problems in a better way," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom











