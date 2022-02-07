Top Israeli cop requests state inquiry over reported NSO spyware abuse

The logo of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group is seen at one of its branches in the Arava Desert, southern Israel July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Israeli police chief on Monday asked the government to set up an external commission of inquiry after a newspaper reported widespread warrantless use of a controversial spyware by his force's investigators.

Noting that the reported abuse of the Pegasus hacking tool against Israeli public figures predated his appointment, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement that the probe he sought was needed "in order to restore the public's trust".

Writing by Dan Williams

