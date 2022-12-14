Top Israeli general claims attack on convoy at Iraq-Syria border















JERUSALEM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The chief of Israel's armed forces on Wednesday claimed credit for a recent air strike on a convoy that had entered Syria from Iraq, saying the target was a truck carrying weaponry.

Though he did not give a date for the event, describing it only has having taken place "several weeks ago", Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi appeared to be alluding to a Nov. 8 attack that Iraqi officials at the time said destroyed two fuel trucks.

Were it not for Israeli intelligence, Kohavi told a conference hosted by Reichman University, "we might not have known that among the 25 trucks (in the convoy), that was the truck - truck number eight - that was the truck with the arms".

"There too, the pilots had to be sent. They had to know how to evade the ground-to-air missiles," he added, hinting that piloted jets were used for the distant mission. Iraqi officials had described the Nov. 8 strike as the work of a drone.

For almost a decade, Israel has been carrying out air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in next-door Syria. Israeli officials have rarely acknowledged responsibility for specific operations.

A regional official aligned with Iran said two Syrian nationals were killed in the Nov. 8 air strike. Officials at the Iraq-Syria border were unaware of any Iranian casualties.

Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Mark Potter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.