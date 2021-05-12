Skip to main content

Top Israeli rabbi urges restraint amid reports of Jews attacking Arab citizens

One of Israel's two chief rabbis appealed for restraint on Wednesday as media reported a spread of street attacks by Jews on members of the country's Arab minority, some of whom have mounted violent protests in solidarity with Gaza Palestinians.

"We must not be dragged into provocations and inflicting harm on people or property," Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said in a statement. "The Torah of Israel grants no license for taking the law into one's hands and acting violently."

Israeli forces killed 16 Hamas figures, including a senior commander and weapons developers, in an air strike on a command post of the Palestinian Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Israel's Shin Bet security service said.