Top Lebanese Sunni leaders say ex-pm Najib Mikati their choice to form new government
AMMAN, July 25 (Reuters) - A club of former Lebanese Sunni premiers endorsed on Sunday the choice of former Prime Minister Najib Mekati to form a new government ahead of parliamentary consultations on Monday, a statement said.
In Lebanon's confessional political system, the post has to be held by a Sunni Muslim.
