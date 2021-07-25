Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Top Lebanese Sunni leaders say ex-pm Najib Mikati their choice to form new government

Najib Mikati attends a news conference at the opening session of the Syrian Donors Conference at Bayan Palace Liberation Hall in Kuwait City January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/Files

AMMAN, July 25 (Reuters) - A club of former Lebanese Sunni premiers endorsed on Sunday the choice of former Prime Minister Najib Mekati to form a new government ahead of parliamentary consultations on Monday, a statement said.

In Lebanon's confessional political system, the post has to be held by a Sunni Muslim.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alex Richardson

