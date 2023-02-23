Top White House aide in Middle East amid concern over Israel, West Bank violence

U.S. envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, Brett McGurk, speaks with media during a briefing to Defeat ISIS and an update on the Coalition's efforts during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's top adviser on the Middle East is in the region for meetings with Egypt, Jordan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the White House said on Thursday.

The official, Brett McGurk, is traveling as part of a multiple-agency trip to the region as Washington has expressed concern over a surge in violence in Israel and the West Bank, which the Palestinians want as the core of a future state.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; editing by Jonathan Oatis

