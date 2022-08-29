Total curfew in Iraq's Baghdad to begin from 15:30 local time - state news agency

An Iraqi woman walks along a street in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Saba Kareem/File Photo

BAGHDAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Iraq's Joint Operations Command has set a full curfew in the capital of Baghdad, which will begin at 15:30 local time, state news agency INA reported on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.