Total curfew in Iraq's Baghdad to begin from 15:30 local time - state news agency
BAGHDAD, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Iraq's Joint Operations Command has set a full curfew in the capital of Baghdad, which will begin at 15:30 local time, state news agency INA reported on Monday.
Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens
