TotalEnergies wins new deals in Libya

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Ressons, France, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) said it had won new deals in Libya, including the increase of its stake in the Waha oil concessions in the country.

TotalEnergies said the Libyan government had approved the joint acquisition by TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) of the 8.16% interest held by the company Hess (HES.N) in the Waha concessions, increasing TotalEnergies’ stake in those concessions from 16.33% to 20.41%.

"These agreements reflect TotalEnergies' willingness to strengthen its investments in Libya's energy sector," said its chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.