Traffic diverted away from Lebanese oil facility as fire blazes, says source

BEIRUT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Traffic was being diverted away from Lebanon's Zahrani oil facility on Monday after a fire broke out at a gasoline storage tank, a security source told Reuters.

The areas surrounding the fire, which was still not under control, were being cooled to prevent it spreading, the source said.

Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Edmund Blair

