Skip to main content

Middle East

Training plane crashes off Lebanon, search ongoing for two people

1 minute read

BEIRUT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A small plane crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday off the Lebanese coast and rescue workers were searching for the two people on board, a statement by the cabinet said.

The small training aircraft belongs to the Lebanese aviation club and the civil defence team is conducting search and rescue operations, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Twitter.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · October 12, 2021 · 4:43 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture Islamic State leader, sources say

Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture a senior Islamic State leader who had been hiding out in northwestern Syria, three security sources said on Tuesday, in an operation that points to closer cooperation against remnants of the jihadist group.

Middle East
Analysis: Iraqi voters spurn Iran's allies, but Tehran could still fight for clout
Middle East
Beirut blast investigation stand-off roils Lebanese cabinet
Middle East
Israeli minister sees no compromise on U.S. Palestinian mission in Jerusalem
Middle East
Oil prices unlikely to rise further, says Iraqi oil minister