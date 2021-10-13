Training plane crashes off Lebanon, search ongoing for two people

BEIRUT, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A small plane crashed into the Mediterranean on Wednesday off the Lebanese coast and rescue workers were searching for the two people on board, a statement by the cabinet said.

The small training aircraft belongs to the Lebanese aviation club and the civil defence team is conducting search and rescue operations, Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Twitter.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alison Williams

